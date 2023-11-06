Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Stock Position Cut by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,203 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises 2.9% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Nomad Foods worth $38,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 9,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 378,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NOMD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.40. 59,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $811.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.57 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NOMD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

