North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at TD Securities

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$32.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.94.

NOA opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.30. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$16.94 and a 52-week high of C$34.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.17%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

