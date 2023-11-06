Northcape Wealth Management LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 36,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 28,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $52.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $107.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.62 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 20th. William Blair lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

