Northcape Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.88 and a 12-month high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.