Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.96.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 5.7 %

NCLH opened at $13.81 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 177.38% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 46.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

