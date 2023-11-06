NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $33.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NRG stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.96. NRG Energy has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 40.12%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 362.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,698.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

