NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,070,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 1,154,598 shares.The stock last traded at $3.19 and had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SMR

NuScale Power Trading Down 8.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. The company has a market cap of $721.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.04.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.80 million during the quarter. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 654.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In related news, Director Alan L. Boeckmann purchased 7,000 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $49,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,526.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Chris Colbert sold 75,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $436,125.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan L. Boeckmann acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,526.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in NuScale Power by 80.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.