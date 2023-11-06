NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,025 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $181.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.50. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $146.93 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXPI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $227.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

