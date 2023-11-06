Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

OPI stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.25%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is -185.19%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 8,694.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 378.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of June 30, 2023, approximately 63% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased 155 properties as of June 30, 2023, with approximately 20.8 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

