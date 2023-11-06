Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,577,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,061,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Steven W. Hartsell sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $163,347.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,017.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $455.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $393.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $6.13 on Monday, hitting $386.21. 47,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,269. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.12 and a 1-year high of $438.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $407.18 and its 200 day moving average is $372.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.23%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

