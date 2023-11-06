Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 402,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,933,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 388.6% during the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Macquarie cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $77.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

