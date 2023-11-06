OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OncoCyte

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX opened at $2.54 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.