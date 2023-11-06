ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised ONEOK from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.09.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $55.91 and a 12-month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

