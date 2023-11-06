Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Reduced by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Trading Down 0.3 %

ORCL traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947,535. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $75.00 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

