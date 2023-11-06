Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,679 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Oracle were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 445.5% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 48.1% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 308 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.97. The stock had a trading volume of 661,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.47.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

