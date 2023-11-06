Orcam Financial Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Orcam Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

IAU traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,694. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.