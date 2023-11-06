Orcam Financial Group Has $264,000 Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 76.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

VCLT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The company had a trading volume of 347,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,840. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.47 and a 12-month high of $83.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

