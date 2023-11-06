Orcam Financial Group Has $853,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Orcam Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,604,028. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

