Orcam Financial Group Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Orcam Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,579,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,061,000 after acquiring an additional 218,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,640,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,901 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.25. The stock had a trading volume of 740,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,521. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $76.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

