Orcam Financial Group Sells 100 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Orcam Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.02. 5,260,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770,887. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.15%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.55.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

