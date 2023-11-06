Orcam Financial Group Sells 98 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orcam Financial Group lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Orcam Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Orcam Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,072,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,065,000 after purchasing an additional 426,783 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,812,000 after buying an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,394.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,962,000 after buying an additional 393,554 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.59. 161,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

