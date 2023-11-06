ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORIC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC opened at $7.08 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73 being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer; and ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations.

