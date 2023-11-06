Orion Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC decreased its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $1,981,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in ResMed by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at $437,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 11.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet cut shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $273.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD traded up $2.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $155.28. 365,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,790. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $243.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock worth $2,947,417. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.