Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Orion Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 49,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 66,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.21. 281,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,297. The company has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

