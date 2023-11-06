Orion Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Orion Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.4% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,213,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,207,092. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $94.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.76.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

