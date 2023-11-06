Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.71. 309,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

