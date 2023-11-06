Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORA. StockNews.com began coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Capital raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Isaac Angel sold 26,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,973,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,069.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doron Blachar sold 11,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $855,187.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,451.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,032 shares of company stock worth $4,762,366. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $731,660,000 after acquiring an additional 565,321 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,318,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $196,528,000 after acquiring an additional 166,625 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 17.5% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,119,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,845,000 after acquiring an additional 315,055 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,001,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,533,000 after acquiring an additional 77,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $165,071,000 after acquiring an additional 137,486 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

