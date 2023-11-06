OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Cuts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lessened its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,604 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.07% of Yum China worth $17,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 370.4% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.78 to $71.30 in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

