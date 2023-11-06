OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.3% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 229.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 91 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $454.53. 285,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,552,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $521.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total transaction of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total transaction of $1,673,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $657.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

