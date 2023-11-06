OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd owned 0.06% of Genpact worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 17.3% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 24,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Genpact by 30.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $61,013.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of G stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.15. 110,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.48.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 9.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.11%.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.