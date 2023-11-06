OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 273.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 57,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of COLD traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 506,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,282. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

