OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 48,737 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,737 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.6% of OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $33,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 102,675.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,860,147,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,642,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,338,022 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,563,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546,946 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,218,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,036,000 after buying an additional 2,879,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,850,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,816 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total value of $463,292.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $103.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,456,074. The stock has a market cap of $262.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

