P3 Health Partners (PIII) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $329.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.30 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 2,471.27%. On average, analysts expect P3 Health Partners to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

P3 Health Partners Stock Performance

PIII stock opened at $1.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.40 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.39. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $5.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,025,442 shares in the company, valued at $132,567,421.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 720,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,400. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On P3 Health Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 333.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,850 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 260.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Further Reading

