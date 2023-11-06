Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total value of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,890 shares of company stock worth $31,681,220. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded down $6.59 on Monday, reaching $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,268. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.76. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.