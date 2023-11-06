Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 19,902 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,902 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 8.9% of Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $130.70 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $142.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.93 and a 200-day moving average of $126.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.