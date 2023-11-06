Paradice Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,344 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. Lear comprises approximately 5.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Lear worth $68,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at $197,849,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $59,288,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after purchasing an additional 344,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 234,378 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LEA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lear from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.60.

Lear Stock Performance

LEA traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,623. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.68. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $117.79 and a 52-week high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 2.45%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

