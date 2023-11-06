Paradice Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,719,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,453 shares during the quarter. Frontdoor makes up approximately 4.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 2.14% of Frontdoor worth $54,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1,111.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth $126,000.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.66. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, SVP Jeffrey Fiarman sold 1,743 shares of Frontdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $57,065.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

