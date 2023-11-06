Paradice Investment Management LLC Has $44.43 Million Stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. LivaNova accounts for about 3.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned about 1.60% of LivaNova worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.9% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Stock Down 3.3 %

LivaNova stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 999.40 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LIVN. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LivaNova from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LivaNova

About LivaNova

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.