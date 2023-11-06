Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,244,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,873 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for approximately 4.3% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $57,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avanos Medical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Avanos Medical Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.83. 31,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $171.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

