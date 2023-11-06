Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 837,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,085 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises 5.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of ITT worth $78,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,763,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $507,298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,156,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $617,569,000 after purchasing an additional 68,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,291,488 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $198,426,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of ITT by 56.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,053,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,232,000 after buying an additional 742,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,747,000 after buying an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.36. The stock had a trading volume of 33,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.74. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $103.96.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

ITT declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on ITT shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.43.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

