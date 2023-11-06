Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Paradice Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the quarter. EnPro Industries comprises 3.1% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of EnPro Industries worth $41,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NPO. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,761,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,019,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,342,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 204,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

NPO traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,066. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.08. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.74 and a twelve month high of $144.86.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $250.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.67 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

