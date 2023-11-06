Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Paradice Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,662 shares during the period. Acuity Brands accounts for 3.4% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned 0.89% of Acuity Brands worth $45,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1,192.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $169.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,504. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.30 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.02.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.83%.

About Acuity Brands

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, building management system, location-aware solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-LightTM, AculuxTM, American Electric Lighting, CycloneTM, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, IndyTM, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LEDTM, Luminis, Mark Architectural LightingTM, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and Sensor SwitchTM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.