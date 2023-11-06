Parallel Advisors LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $71.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion and a PE ratio of 21.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

