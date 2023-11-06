Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 31.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,371 shares in the company, valued at $9,962,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,532 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total transaction of $360,203.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,962,269.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $230.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $239.05 and its 200 day moving average is $227.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The company had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

See Also

