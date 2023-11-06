Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after acquiring an additional 511,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,506 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $401.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.19 and a 1 year high of $428.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.