Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Parkland from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parkland from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.50.

PKI stock opened at C$42.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.42. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$24.25 and a twelve month high of C$44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$39.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.07.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.81 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.2104019 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

