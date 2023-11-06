Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Acquires 3,660 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 1.6% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Intel from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.