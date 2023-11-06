Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 4.7% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeside Advisors INC. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 9,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the second quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,845 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% in the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Southern Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO stock opened at $52.94 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $214.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.