Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AES in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 5,681.8% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 3,172.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AES. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AES news, Director Maura Shaughnessy acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $243,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,126.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alain Monie purchased 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $500,598.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AES opened at $16.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). AES had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 36.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.