Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 953,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Paycor HCM accounts for 0.9% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.54% of Paycor HCM worth $22,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.42 per share, with a total value of $67,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,757.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $17.77. The stock had a trading volume of 55,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,329. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.35.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $140.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Paycor HCM

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Featured Articles

